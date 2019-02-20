Services
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Nowak

Notice Condolences Flowers

David C. Nowak Notice
Nowak, David C. David C. Nowak, 72, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Franklin, WI, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at noon. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.