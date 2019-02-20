|
|
Nowak, David C. David C. Nowak, 72, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Franklin, WI, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at noon. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019