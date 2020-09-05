David C. Wilcox, Jr.



David C. Wilcox Jr., age 82, passed away in Bullhead City AZ 8/2/20. He was born in Milwaukee to Rev. David C. Wilcox Sr. and Vera Smith Wilcox. He attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC and then Marquette University Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate in Real Estate Law 1962.



After nearly 30 years as supervisor in Housing and Development for Milwaukee County, he relocated to Kingman, AZ with his companion Christine Cocking.



David is survived by his sons Scott (Marybeth) and Mark (Sandi) and by his beloved grandchildren Sierra Paige and Blake Hayden Wilcox and previous spouse Audrey Nelson (Eimermann). Memorials to Christine via Mohave Memorial Services, Kingman, AZ.









