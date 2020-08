Or Copy this URL to Share

David Coleman



Passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 69.



Combined services will be held on Wed., September 2,



Visitation: 12 noon-1:00 pm Funeral 1:00 pm



All services will be held in the chapel of:



Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"









