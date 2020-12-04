David D. Taube
Muskego - Born March 31, 1948, entered into the heavenly home of his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 1, 2020 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, at the age of 72.
He is survived by his loving wife Sue (Smith), to whom he was married to for 51 years; sons Bob (Kelly) and Jim (Sarah); grandchildren Riley, Elizabeth, Mason, and Rowen; siblings Wynn Jr. (Bonnie), Ken Sattler (Maryann), and Stephanie (Kurt) Boguslawske. He is further survived by his wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Wynn and Rose (Gerard) Taube.
Dave was a Sales Engineer in the material handling industry for the last 48 years and President of Taube Industrial Sales. He was a Muskego Alderman for ten years, a member of the Muskego Icetronauts Snowmobile Club for 45 years, and the Charter President of the Muskego Kiwanis Club.
He will be missed not only by his family, but by many in the community that he served and loved so much.
Visitation will be held on December 12 from Noon to 2:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, the American Diabetes Association
, or the National Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated.