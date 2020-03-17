Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
David Dale "Papa" Aumend

David Dale "Papa" Aumend Notice
David Dale Aumend "Papa"

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Beloved husband of Suzanne for 50 years. Loving father of Daniel (Michele) and Bryan Aumend. Proud papa of Joshua, Matthew (Sara), Nicholas, Jacob and David. Dear brother of Duane "Uncle Ollie" Aumend. David is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and many friends.

David was a proud Vietnam Veteran.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5:00 PM, until time of service at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Interment on Friday, March 20 at 11:00 AM at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee.

Please attend services with good health and caution.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
