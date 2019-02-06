|
Carhart, David Dudley David Dudley Carhart passed away peacefully on January 31st, at the age of 79. He was born July 22, 1939, at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee to the late Isabel and Kimball Carhart of Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Chase Carhart, and the children of his late sister, Catherine Carhart Newhall: Beth Newhall, Robert Newhall, and Laura Newhall Nelson. David graduated from Milwaukee University School in 1958, and attended North Dakota State School of Science and Milwaukee School of Engineering. While attending college he held a number of electronics positions and worked with several amateur theater groups including the Players and Pick-A-Pack Children's Theater. In 1967, he joined Stage Employees Union Local 18, working at downtown Milwaukee movie and stage theaters. In 1970, he joined the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center where he was a master electrician and lighting designer/operator for 35 years until retiring in 2005. David enjoyed many hobbies including off road racing in the north woods, 0 and 40 trains, and CB and GRS licensed band radio. Friends and family will help David "take his show on the road" at a memorial service to be held at a later date. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019