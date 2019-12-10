Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
David Duffrin Notice
David Duffrin

Milwaukee - December 2, 2019, age 55 years. Beloved husband of Bonnie Duffrin. Loving father of Taylor Duffrin and Joshua Duffrin. Brother of Cheryl (Nick) Elliot. Uncle of Alina Elliot. Nephew of Rita Gitter. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Dorothy Duffrin. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, December 14th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 pm.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
