David Dwight Klumb
Town of Brookfield - Passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Season's Hospice in Waukesha from complications of pneumonia.
David was born in Wauwatosa, WI, on Dec. 19th, 1931 to Paul and Charlene (Flower) Klumb. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in February, 1950. David was drafted February, 1952 into the US Army and served at Camp Stewart, GA, until his honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant in February, 1954.
David married the love of his life, Shirley Jean De Swarte on August 24th 1957. They settled in Wauwatosa, WI where they raised their two daughters, Lynn and Karen.
David graduated from Layton School of Art in 1959 with a BFA degree and enjoyed a long career with Forrer Business Interiors, retiring in 1997.
David will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, deep faith and commitment to helping others. Shirley and David loved traveling to spend memorable times with their daughter Lynn and family, either in Alaska or in the lower states. Genealogy travels were great adventures.
David was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Klumb and Kathryn Rausch, and his daughter, Karen. David is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughter, Lynn (Peter) Deveaux, and grandsons, Jackson, Henry, Tristan, and Maddox Deveaux.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Bethel Bethany United Church of Christ in Milwaukee. Visitation 10:30-11:30am at the church; service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Eisenhower Center, Inc. or Bethel Bethany United Church of Christ.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019