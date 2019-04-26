|
Anderson, David E. David E. Anderson, age 57, a Milwaukee resident, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 2, 1961 in Door County, son of Lynn (Peterson) Anderson and the late Elton E. Anderson. David was employed with the Milwaukee Postal Service where he started as a carrier, moving his way up to management. Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Wayne Anderson. The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 until 4:45 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019