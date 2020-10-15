David E. CorcoranGermantown - Brought to his heavenly home October 12, 2020 at the age of 73. David was born to William and Faye Corcoran on March 21, 1947 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Having been drafted into the Navy he was shipped out to Vietnam on the night of his 21st birthday. He proudly served as a twin machine gunner on his PBR, having received a Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V".On April 27, 1973 David married his beloved wife Lynn (nee Kilvington). Loving dad of Shelly (Matt) Bernhardt and Melissa (Kristian) Spiering and proud grandpa of Gabriella and Aubrianna. He is also survived by his brother and sister Johnny (Rita) Corcoran and Terry Story.Preceded in death by his siblings Barbara, Bill, Mary, Ronnie, Patty and Robert. Reunited with his best buddy Trixiebell.David worked for many years on the railroad before retiring from the Port of Milwaukee as a crane operator. He had a great sense of humor, laughing from the time he woke in the morning until the time he went to bed.Visitation at FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls Thursday, November 5th from 9:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Military honors to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC.