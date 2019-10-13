|
|
David E. Gardinier
Brookfield - 86, of Brookfield was born on October 13, 1932 and born into eternal life on October 09, 2019, passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Beloved husband of Josefina (nee Sevilla); loving father of Kenneth, Annemarie (James Duchow) and Lourdes (John Olsen). Proud grandfather of Gabriel, Josette, Zelie and John Paul. He was proceded in death by his parents Kenneth & Velma Gardinier. Professor David Gardinier received his doctorate in history from Yale University in 1960. He began his career at Marquette University 1966. As chair from 1969 to 1975, he played a key role in inaugurating his department's doctoral program and served as a dissertation director. A specialist in Equatorial Africa, Professor Gardinier authored numerous books, articles, book reviews, and papers. He also taught North Africa and Middle East history courses. He co-founded the French Colonial Historical Society and served as its president from 1978 to 1980. He was also editor of Africana Journal. Esteemed as a bibliographer, he edited the African section of Recently Published Articles for the American Historical Association from 1964 to 1990. In October 1994, France's Ministry of National Education honored Professor Gardinier by naming him a Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Palmes Académiques for his scholarly contributions to French colonial history. Besides his academic life he was also a musician. He served as music director at various churches including Bethel-Bethany, St. Helen's, St. Lawrence, Old St. Mary and Christian Science Society of Oconomowoc. The family is thankful to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus (Marilyn and Brenda) and St. Croix Hospice (Deb and Ali) and their personnel for the loving care at the end. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus Attn: Dan 3800 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222 and Catholic Relief Services P.O. Box 1790 Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 7 with a prayer service starting at 7 pm. A second visitation will be held before Mass on Saturday, October 19 at 8:30 am with the Funeral Mass starting at 9:30 am at Old St. Mary Parish (844 N Broadway, Milwaukee).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019