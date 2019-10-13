Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Old St. Mary Parish
844 N Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Old St. Mary Parish
844 N Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gardinier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Gardinier


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Gardinier Notice
David E. Gardinier

Brookfield - 86, of Brookfield was born on October 13, 1932 and born into eternal life on October 09, 2019, passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Beloved husband of Josefina (nee Sevilla); loving father of Kenneth, Annemarie (James Duchow) and Lourdes (John Olsen). Proud grandfather of Gabriel, Josette, Zelie and John Paul. He was proceded in death by his parents Kenneth & Velma Gardinier. Professor David Gardinier received his doctorate in history from Yale University in 1960. He began his career at Marquette University 1966. As chair from 1969 to 1975, he played a key role in inaugurating his department's doctoral program and served as a dissertation director. A specialist in Equatorial Africa, Professor Gardinier authored numerous books, articles, book reviews, and papers. He also taught North Africa and Middle East history courses. He co-founded the French Colonial Historical Society and served as its president from 1978 to 1980. He was also editor of Africana Journal. Esteemed as a bibliographer, he edited the African section of Recently Published Articles for the American Historical Association from 1964 to 1990. In October 1994, France's Ministry of National Education honored Professor Gardinier by naming him a Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Palmes Académiques for his scholarly contributions to French colonial history. Besides his academic life he was also a musician. He served as music director at various churches including Bethel-Bethany, St. Helen's, St. Lawrence, Old St. Mary and Christian Science Society of Oconomowoc. The family is thankful to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus (Marilyn and Brenda) and St. Croix Hospice (Deb and Ali) and their personnel for the loving care at the end. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus Attn: Dan 3800 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222 and Catholic Relief Services P.O. Box 1790 Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 7 with a prayer service starting at 7 pm. A second visitation will be held before Mass on Saturday, October 19 at 8:30 am with the Funeral Mass starting at 9:30 am at Old St. Mary Parish (844 N Broadway, Milwaukee).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline