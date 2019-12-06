|
David E. Kietzmann
Greendale - Now reunited with his beloved wife of 50 years Mary Ann "PB" (nee Koch) on December 5, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving father of Mark (Wendy), Todd (Heather) and Scott (Valerie). Proud grandpa of Katie and Molly, Mia, Leo, Kylah, Kaden and Kallan. Brother of the late Richard (the late Carol) Kietzmann. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at Adoration Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3840 W Edgerton Ave. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 am - 10:30 am, Funeral service at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Adoration Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019