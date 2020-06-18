David E. Ligman
David E. Ligman

David E. Ligman passed to eternal life unexpectedly on June 10, 2020 at the age of 58. Recently preceded in death by father, Dennis. Survived by mother Lucille, brother Daniel (Kathryn), and sister Edith (Steve). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dave enjoyed being independent and a free thinker, living life in his own way. Private family internment will be held.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
