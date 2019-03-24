Services
More Obituaries for David Cusimano
David Eugene Cusimano Sr.

David Eugene Cusimano Sr.

David Eugene Cusimano Sr. Notice
Cusimano Sr., David Eugene Passed away peacefully and joined his wife, Nancy, and his daughter, Christine Fehl, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Age 88. Beloved father of David Cusimano Jr., Cheryl (Scott) Olson and his son-in-law Terry (Barb) Fehl. Doting Papa of Valerie (Ryan) Rintoul, Michael Fehl, Kelly (Scott) Hettwer, and great-grandson, Zachary Hettwer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services were held. David retired from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after 37 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
