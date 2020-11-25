David F. SimonNew Berlin - Found his peace on Monday, November 23, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary Helen Simon (nee Wiener) for 38 years. Loving father of Mary Jane (Alberto) Rios and Cindy (Marc) Cicerelli and supportive step-father to Joan Marenda. Proud grandfather of Amber and Adelaide Marenda; Gemma, Myles and Winston Cicerelli. Dear great-grandfather of Jyleena Valazquez and Jourdan Shoates. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Helen Simon, his step-mother Mary Simon, his sister Mary Jane Simon and his grandson Joshua Bascom. Further loved by many other family and friends.Private services have been held, but memorials in his name are appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society, especially since David was an animal lover all of his life.David loved listening to country music, watching his favorite movie Harvey, playing bingo with his friends at the nursing home, and cheering on his Wisconsin teams, particularly the Brewers and the Packers. A loyal worker of WISN-TV for over 40 years, he was happiest telling stories of his time overseas in the Merchant Marines with his dear family and friends.A special "thank you" to the staff at Linden Grove and Allay Home and Hospice for all their care."We love and miss you dad!"