Faustmann, David 1 /2 9 /1 9 7 5 -3 /1 1 /2 0 1 9 David passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 a t his residence in Leesburg, Florida. Born and raised in Wisconsin, David left his mark a s a drummer o n the Milwaukee music scene. David leaves behind his longtime girlfriend, Dana Hampton, beautiful daughter Salem Faustmann , mother Patricia Faustmann , father and stepmother Ken and Cindy Faustmann , brothers Daniel ( Becky) Faustmann and Brad ( Elisabeth) Faustmann , nieces and nephews and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Per David's request, n o formal funeral will b e held. Friends and family may share a n evening of remembrance to celebrate David's life o n Saturday March 23 , 2019 a t 7 :00 pm a t Magellan's o n Main S t. 3 7 0 W. Main S t. Waukesha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations for Salem's education can be mailed to Dan Faustmann 273 W. Main St. Waukesha 53186
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019