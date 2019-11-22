Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnus Catholic Church
12801 Fairmount Ave.
Butler, WI
David Fischer Notice
David Fischer

Sussex - Passed away on November 21, 2019 at age 68. Loving husband of 22 years to the late Janet. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Steve) Apel and Michael. Proud grandfather of Cameron and Harrison. Brother of Alan, Judy, and Janet. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Silverado North Shore.

Visitation will take place Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12pm at St. Agnus Catholic Church, 12801 Fairmount Ave. Butler. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be directed to Silverado and the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
