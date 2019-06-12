Frankowski, David Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Virginia J. (nee Fernandes) for nearly 68 years. Loving father of Gary, Gregg (Janet), Timm (Susan) and the late Todd. Cherished grandpa of Paul, Scott, Bonnie (Jonathan), Rose and Anna. Great grandpa of Jasmine, Myla, Autumn, and Reid. Dearest brother-in-law of Dolores Trojanowski. Preceded in death by his parents and 15 brothers and sisters. Further survived by many loved relatives and friends. David loved playing with his grandchildren, especially cribbage and sheepshead. He was an outdoorsman, a big camper, fisherman, loved the Northwoods, traveling and cruises. He supported and was always there for his family and gave passionate support to his wife at the end. Visitation to be held at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale) on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Please meet at the Cemetery.





