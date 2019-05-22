|
Dynek, David G. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Benning) for 63 years. Cherished father of Jeff (Karrie), Jess (Linda), Mark (Pat), Kurt (Lora) Dynek and Michele (Randy) Jashinski. Proud grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. David is further survived by his sister Diane (Rick) Campbell, brother-in-law Robert (Roxy) Benning, nieces, nephews, his two grand-puppies Sadie and Milly, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 from 9:30 A.M.-10:45 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019