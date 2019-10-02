|
David G. Emond
Joined his son David in eternal life on Sunday, September, 29th 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend for 51 years of Mary Anne Emond (nee Knuese). Loving and devoted father of Gregg (JaNean) Emond and of the late David Emond. Proud and loving Papa of Maggie, Sam, Jennie Kate, Brittany, Lexi, and Kyle Emond. Father-inlaw of Kathy Emond. Dear brother of Rene' (the late Georgia) Emond. Further survived by other relatives and many good friends.Dave had proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an engineer for Outboard Marine Corporation for 23 years. He was undoubtedly a pillar of support for his entire family, providing love, guidance, and wisdom whenever needed. Dave was full of wit and humor, and always quick with a joke. He was an avid sports fan, especially keen on watching the Green Bay Packers and his sons and grandkids play hockey, always with a Miller Lite in his hand. Dave will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.Family will greet friends on Monday, October 7th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, followed by a service honoring Dave's life at 6:00 PM, Bishop Jeffery Haines officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dave's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in special thanks to Dr. Michael Keefe who always went above and beyond for Dave and the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019