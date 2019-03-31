|
|
Klaus, David G. Found peace on March 18, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol Sue. Loving father of Jim (Ami) and John (Carmela). Dear grandpa of Ben, Emmet, Carlos, Anne, Marcela, Maggie and Marco. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Dave was very dedicated to his family; he will be deeply missed. Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Hear Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019