Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for David Klaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Klaus

Notice Condolences Flowers

David G. Klaus Notice
Klaus, David G. Found peace on March 18, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol Sue. Loving father of Jim (Ami) and John (Carmela). Dear grandpa of Ben, Emmet, Carlos, Anne, Marcela, Maggie and Marco. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Dave was very dedicated to his family; he will be deeply missed. Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Hear Wisconsin.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now