David G. "Dave" Meisenheimer
Mukwonago - Born to Eternal Life on January 30, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years Dorothy "Dottie". Beloved father of Scott Meisenheimer, and Annie (Roger) Blakeley. Proud and loving grandpa of Megan, Kayla, and Brandon. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (830 E Veterans Way, Mukwonago) from 9:00AM until 11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM (noon). Burial at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The or Hodan Community Services or the , in Dave's name, deeply appreciated.
Dave was a proud Navy veteran whose love of water and his country continued for a lifetime. He was a member of many clubs that enhanced his interests in trains of all sizes, classic cars, and sailing. He enjoyed volunteering while being a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post-375 in Mukwonago. He was also a life member of the Elks Club in Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020