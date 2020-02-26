Resources
David George Kotowski

David George Kotowski Notice
David George Kotowski

David George Kotowski was born on December 7, 1960 and passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the age of 59. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Julia (nee Canzoneri) Kotowski. He is survived by his former spouse and lifelong friend Mary and his two daughters Emily and Kathryn as well as many other family and friends. Harley Davidson and hockey attire welcomed. Memorial visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7 from 11 AM until time of memorial service at 1 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
