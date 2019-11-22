Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
NEW BERLIN HILLS GOLF COURSE
13175 W. GRAHAM ST.
NEW BERLIN, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Goetsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Goetsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Goetsch Notice
David Goetsch

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Age 78. Loving husband and best friend of Liz (nee Stark). Proud father of Eric (Carrie) Goetsch and Lisa (Jeff) Reedy. Kind and adoring grandpa of Kellen, Megan, Ava, Ella and Emma. Dear brother of John (Sharon) Goetsch, Barbara Tuszkiewicz, and Sue (Jeff) Prodoehl. Preceded in death by his brothers Thomas (the late Shirley) Goetsch and Lawrence (the late Sandy) Goetsch. David will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 1 from 3 PM to 8 PM at NEW BERLIN HILLS GOLF COURSE 13175 W. GRAHAM ST. NEW BERLIN, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Wisconsin.

David proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golf, bourbon, playing cards and the Green Bay Packers.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline