|
|
David Goetsch
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Age 78. Loving husband and best friend of Liz (nee Stark). Proud father of Eric (Carrie) Goetsch and Lisa (Jeff) Reedy. Kind and adoring grandpa of Kellen, Megan, Ava, Ella and Emma. Dear brother of John (Sharon) Goetsch, Barbara Tuszkiewicz, and Sue (Jeff) Prodoehl. Preceded in death by his brothers Thomas (the late Shirley) Goetsch and Lawrence (the late Sandy) Goetsch. David will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 1 from 3 PM to 8 PM at NEW BERLIN HILLS GOLF COURSE 13175 W. GRAHAM ST. NEW BERLIN, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Wisconsin.
David proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golf, bourbon, playing cards and the Green Bay Packers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019