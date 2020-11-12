1/1
David Hayden Fleck
1936 - 2020
David Hayden Fleck

Passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Janet Fleck, for over 62 years. Loving father of Stuart (Martha) and Jennifer Fleck and proud grandfather of Dane and Case Fleck. Cherished brother of the late Carol Couchenour, and brother-in-law of Joe Couchenour and Gordon Anderson. Dear uncle of Steve Couchenour, Cathy Hensley, Kim Lowry, and Traci Overbergen. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

David lived a full life with many interests ranging from family, travel, sports, reading, and community involvement. He was born in Oskaloosa, IA to Harold and Bess Fleck. He graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa and Harvard Law School and went on to have a long and fulfilling career at Foley & Lardner. He served the Milwaukee community through his work on the boards of Riveredge Nature Center, WI Humane Society, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Shoreline Interfaith, and North Shore Congregational Church.

In retirement, David continued his volunteer efforts in the local community while also enjoying his time with friends and family. He was an avid runner, completing 30 plus marathons, one of them being the 100th Boston Marathon. He also enjoyed keeping up to date with the world around him through his newspapers and magazines, oftentimes sharing an item of interest with his family and friends.

Private family services will be held at North Shore Congregational Church, with the option for live-streaming. Please visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com for details and link information. Memorials in David's name may be made to North Shore Congregational Church, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, or WI Humane Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
A treasure to all that knew him and called him family. He will be missed greatly.
Cathy Hensley
Family
November 13, 2020
Joe Couchenour
November 13, 2020
Really going to miss David. Such a great person! Caregiver Gee
Guillaume Johnson
November 12, 2020
Great man!!!
Martha Fleck
Family
