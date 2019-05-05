|
Healy, David David Healy, former Professor of History, died April 28 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was 92. After teaching at UWM from 1966 to 1998, David and his wife Ann retired to Colorado, where David skied and hiked into his mid 80s. He is survived by wife Ann, herself a former Instructor of English Composition in UWM's Academic Opportunity Center; sons Matthew (Kim) and Jonathan (Anita), and grandchildren Timmy and Alexandra, brother-in-law Joe (Dianne), nieces Chris (Mark) and Anne (Don), sister-in-law Edna (Harry), niece Annelle (Ben) and nephew Mike (Billie). The greatest heartbreak of his life was the death of his daughter Ellen after being hit by a truck in Boulder, Colorado in 2007. A celebration of Dave's life will be held July 5 at 11:00 am at Avogadro's Number restaurant, 605 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dave's memory to the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019