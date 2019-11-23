|
|
David Hill Holzhauer
David Hill Holzhauer, 83, born to George and Ida Holzhauer, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Dave is survived by wife Barbara and sons Hayes Scott and Ryan David. Further survived by sister Susan, son-in-law Adam McCalvy and grandchildren Olivia Grace and Luke Thomas Holzhauer. Preceded in death by sisters Deane Koch and Marion Bartel.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at New Perspective North Shore and for the staff of Seasons Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd.
In lieu of gifts, memorials to North Shore Congregational Church or Rite-Hite Family YMCA are suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019