David J. HaasWest Allis - Born to Eternal Life May 26, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Susan for 52 years. Loving dad of Michele (Troy) Tegen and Travis (Sharon) Haas. Dear grandpa of Miranda, Katie and Anthony Haas. Brother of Kenneth (the late Rosie) Haas, Carolyn (George) Cichacki, Gerald (Joyce) Haas and Donald (Peggy) Haas. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Retiree of the School District of West Allis - West Milwaukee. Private Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in West Allis with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.