Hanson, David J. 71, formerly of Cudahy, died Feb. 7, 2019, in Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary (Nagy) Hanson, and his brother, Charles. He is survived by his brother, James (Chris Kotchi) of Bradenton; a nephew; two nieces; relatives and friends in Wisconsin and friends in Los Angeles. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019