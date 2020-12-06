David J. HuttoOak Creek - David J. Hutto, age 76, of Oak Creek, WI, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 after a battle with dementia. Dave was born in Milwaukee on November 2, 1944 to Elmore and Verna (Gernetzke) Hutto. He attended Pulaski High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed for a time in Turkey. He was a police officer with the West Allis Police Department for 30 years. Dave was married to Connie for 40 years. They were still close friends even after they divorced. Her loving care allowed him to stay independent until he had to move into assisted living.He had a great sense of humor and told many "dad" jokes. He loved watching Brewer games and listening to Bob Uecker on the radio. Golf was his main hobby after he retired. He had a great group of friends he traveled with to various golf courses. He was very loved and will be deeply missed.David is survived by his children Steve (Megan) and John (Lisa); his grandchildren Brandon, Hannah and Ben; his former spouse Connie; his siblings Lynn (Keith) Nehring, Alan (Lori) Hutto, Jeff (Prudy) Hutto and Jeri Hutto; his sisters-in laws Judy Hutto, Hope Hutto and Beverly Hutto along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers, Eugene, Ronald (Helen), Clarence, Dennis and sisters Marianne (Jim) and Susan.Dave's final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur next year.Dave's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Creekside Terrace and Allay Home Hospice for the loving care shown to David and his family. COVID created many barriers but your care and compassion shone thru continually.