1/1
David J. Hutto
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Hutto

Oak Creek - David J. Hutto, age 76, of Oak Creek, WI, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 after a battle with dementia. Dave was born in Milwaukee on November 2, 1944 to Elmore and Verna (Gernetzke) Hutto. He attended Pulaski High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, stationed for a time in Turkey. He was a police officer with the West Allis Police Department for 30 years. Dave was married to Connie for 40 years. They were still close friends even after they divorced. Her loving care allowed him to stay independent until he had to move into assisted living.

He had a great sense of humor and told many "dad" jokes. He loved watching Brewer games and listening to Bob Uecker on the radio. Golf was his main hobby after he retired. He had a great group of friends he traveled with to various golf courses. He was very loved and will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his children Steve (Megan) and John (Lisa); his grandchildren Brandon, Hannah and Ben; his former spouse Connie; his siblings Lynn (Keith) Nehring, Alan (Lori) Hutto, Jeff (Prudy) Hutto and Jeri Hutto; his sisters-in laws Judy Hutto, Hope Hutto and Beverly Hutto along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers, Eugene, Ronald (Helen), Clarence, Dennis and sisters Marianne (Jim) and Susan.

Dave's final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur next year.

Dave's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Creekside Terrace and Allay Home Hospice for the loving care shown to David and his family. COVID created many barriers but your care and compassion shone thru continually.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved