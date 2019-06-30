|
Kane, David J. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Age 71 years. Loving dad of Jason (Tanya) Kane, Matthew (Kristin) Kane, Angela (Todd) Kempowski, Lucas Kane and Dorian Kane. Dear brother of Barbara (the late Pete) Jarding, James (Carolyn) Kane, Kathleen (Ralph Augustino) Payne, Mary (Kurt) Baker and John Kane. Preceded in death by his parents William and Leona(nee Jendrzejewski) Kane. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3-6 PM. Memorial Service at 6 PM. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. David retired from the Milwaukee Police Department as a Lieutenant of Detectives after 30 years of service in 2000. He was a collector of Civil War artifacts, loved attending car shows, gun shows, lived for football season and will be ever remembered for his pristine lawn.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019