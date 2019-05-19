Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lepage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Lepage

Notice Condolences Flowers

David J. Lepage Notice
Lepage, David J. David J. Lepage, age 45, of Campbellsport, WI, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019, after fighting a one-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was the beloved husband of Lisa (nee Steiger) Lepage; loving father of Kylie, Nola, and Nathan Lepage and Samantha (Adam Rosenstiel) Schubring and Makaylah Schubring; grandfather of Ian and Annabel Rosenstiel. He was the loving son of Michalene "Mickey" (nee Wysocki) Lepage and the late Daniel Lepage; brother of Robert (Tammie) Lepage, Kathleen Lepage, Christopher (Adriane) Lepage, Jennifer Lepage, and James (Jennifer) Lepage; son-in-law of Anne Steiger; brother-in-law of Pam Steiger, Lynn Steiger, Burt (Angie) Steiger, and Christopher Birler; nephew of Jeanne (David) Luce. Dave was a best friend of Mark LePage, George Nigh, Brent Buchholz, Mark Babich, and the late Chad Gartzke. Dave also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He will be greatly missed by them all. Additional information is available through the Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline