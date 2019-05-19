|
|
Lepage, David J. David J. Lepage, age 45, of Campbellsport, WI, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019, after fighting a one-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was the beloved husband of Lisa (nee Steiger) Lepage; loving father of Kylie, Nola, and Nathan Lepage and Samantha (Adam Rosenstiel) Schubring and Makaylah Schubring; grandfather of Ian and Annabel Rosenstiel. He was the loving son of Michalene "Mickey" (nee Wysocki) Lepage and the late Daniel Lepage; brother of Robert (Tammie) Lepage, Kathleen Lepage, Christopher (Adriane) Lepage, Jennifer Lepage, and James (Jennifer) Lepage; son-in-law of Anne Steiger; brother-in-law of Pam Steiger, Lynn Steiger, Burt (Angie) Steiger, and Christopher Birler; nephew of Jeanne (David) Luce. Dave was a best friend of Mark LePage, George Nigh, Brent Buchholz, Mark Babich, and the late Chad Gartzke. Dave also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He will be greatly missed by them all. Additional information is available through the Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019