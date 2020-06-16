David J. Murrell
David J. Murrell

Passed away with his children at his side on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Age 66. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alice Murrell. Proud father of Sheri (Justin) Kamstra, Lori (Erik) Olson, and Chad (Amanda) Murrell. Adoring grandpa of Olivia, Aubrey, Adam, Kenley and Adelyn. Loyal brother of Steve (Mary) Murrell, Tom Murrell, and Kathi (Mike) Kaczor. Dear brother-in-law of Marsha (Terry) Mather, Sandy Murrell and David (Kathy) Russell. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Gathering at Krause Funeral Home Thursday, June 18 from 4 to 5:45 PM Memorial Service at 6 PM. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society or Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Dave was a much respected supervisor at A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive and Harley Davidson. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and fan of all Wisconsin Sports. His grandchildren excitedly anticipated his Sunday cookies and donut delivery. Dave's family meant the world to him and he made a point of always visiting everyone. Please be considerate of social distancing and masks encouraged.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

