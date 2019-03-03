|
Niemiec, David J. Found peace February 24, 2019 Age 55. Beloved son of Jerome (the late Kay). Loving brother of Susan (Eric) Muehl, Carol (George) Blanchette, John (Trina) and Mark. Adored uncle of Dr. Erica Barrette (Dr. Erik Hendrickson), Margret (Craig) Nessman, Aimee (Jason) Greeter, Andrew and Jack. Special great uncle of Brody, Aubrey, Rowan, Calvin, Hollis and Conley. Special friend of Gen Molling. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9:30-11:00 AM. at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO PARISH, 2530 South Howell Avenue with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Private Internment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Augustine of Hippo Parish in David's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019