Rogers, David J. David passed away suddenly on Monday March 11, 2019, age 77. David is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth (Nee Mohlman); his children, Debra (Allan) Land and David (Kelly) Rogers and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM at ST. MATTHEWS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1615 N Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers Memorial to St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa or Town North Presbyterian Church, Richardson, TX.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019