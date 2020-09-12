David J. "Dave" SchmidtMilwaukee - Age 59. Passed away peacefully on September 11th surrounded by loving family. Beloved son of (the late) James and Virginia Schmidt. Cherished brother of Alan (Peggy), Paul (Annie), Julie Shufelt, and Clair (Dan) Mitchell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was an avid local sports fan and a legend on Milwaukee's East Side. He loved classic rock. Dave will be remembered for his dry wit and sarcasm. A visitation will be held on Saturday September 19th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a memorial service at 12pm. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Moe for her kind and compassionate care of David.