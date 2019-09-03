|
David J. Tadych
Waterford - David J. Tadych, Age 54, of Waterford passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home. David was born December 5, 1964 to Robert and Sandra (nee McKonkey) Tadych in Cudahy, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee and Pewaukee. He attended Bayview High School.
David had resided in Waterford for the past 12 years. He was employed by a carpet cleaning service as a salesman and he enjoyed spending time on the computer. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
David is survived by his sister Darlene, a son Jeremy, and a grandson. He is further survived by his aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Larry.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Friday at CHURCH from 10am until 10:45am.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, WI, www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 3, 2019