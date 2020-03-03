|
|
David J. Wick
South Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Bonnie (Wudtke) Wick. Father of Heidi, Elizabeth, Gretchen, Martha, Sarah and Kate. Dear brother of Mary (William) Scherkenbach, Judith (James) Wenders and the late Ruth Mihelich. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milw.) on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 9 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020