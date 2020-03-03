Services
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milw., WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milw., WI
David J. Wick

David J. Wick
David J. Wick

South Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Bonnie (Wudtke) Wick. Father of Heidi, Elizabeth, Gretchen, Martha, Sarah and Kate. Dear brother of Mary (William) Scherkenbach, Judith (James) Wenders and the late Ruth Mihelich. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milw.) on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 9 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
