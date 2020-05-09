David James "Skip" McMahonOf Milwaukee and Vero Beach, FL. Born on December 14, 1925 to John J. and Margaret (nee Conroy) McMahon. Peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020, at the age of 94. Proceeded in death by his brother, Dick and sister, Ruth, his wife, Carla Tiernan and his grandson, David Riley. Skip attended Shorewood High School where he was a 4-year state swimming champion under the legendary coach Pete Colosimo.Skip was drafted into the US Navy after graduation and served in the Pacific theater including the invasion of Borneo and Balikpapen. After the war he attended Marquette University where he majored in Mechanical Engineering. He was a Rover Boy of highest regard.He worked several jobs after graduation. After marrying Carla, he went to work with the family business, Motor Transport Company, where he retired as Executive Vice President. Skip and Carla retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where they spent 35 wonderful years. He was a lifelong boater and captain of Skipper's II, with many deep-sea fishing and cruising adventures, and a golf partner with Carla at Bent Pine and North Shore Country Clubs. Always the life of the party and always ending family gatherings singing Red Neck Mother and Little Brown Mouse.David is survived by his four children, Tim (Kay), Tom (Peggy), Terry (Patti) and Patrick; his grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle), Kyle (Lindsay), Erin (Ben Durham), Pete, Jeremy, Kelly (Corinne), and Megan; and great grandchildren, Alexis, Isla and Riley.Also survived by sister-in-law, Gloria Stanford and brother- in-law, Paul Meyer, as well as many nieces, nephews and old friends.Because of the Covid Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held later this summer.Special thanks to the caregivers at Newcastle Place and to Pat Nettesheim of Guitars for Vets who, as memory faded, gave the gift of music back to a grizzled old veteran.Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Milwaukee in memory of Skip and all members of the Greatest Generation.