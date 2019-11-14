|
|
David John Faupl
Greenfield - Age 65 years, born to Eternal Life November 11, 2019 after his courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Cherished brother and best friend of sister and caregiver Catherine M. Faupl. Cherished brother of Thomas P. Faupl. Loving brother of the late infant John David Faupl. Preceded in death by parents John C. and Rosemary A. Faupl. Also survived by other relatives and friends. David was a devoted caregiver for both of his parents during their later years.
Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10-11:15 AM at ST MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 AM. Memorials to the or St. Mary Catholic Faith Community appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Smitha Menon and all the staff at Froedtert Hospital and their Clinics staff, and Jennifer F. RN at Aurora at Home Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019