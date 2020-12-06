1/
David John Hess
David John Hess

Died peacefully surrounded by family, as he wished, in his own home on December 5, 2020. Age 77.

Cherished and supportive husband of Maureen (nee Kuhr) for 45 years. Supportive and warmhearted father of Jacob (Laurie McMahon) Hess, Rebecca (Jason) Parker, Megan Hess (Jamie Eternick), and Alexander Hess (fiancé Brenda Jara). Selfless, caring, beautiful, smart, perfect, and amazing grandpa of Dominique, Mariah, and Drew Parker. Further survived by brothers Robert (Diane) Hess and Thomas Hess. He will also be missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Preceded in death by granddaughter Gabrielle, his parents George Sr. and Helen, parents-in-law Harry and Dorothy Kuhr, brother George Jr., and sister-in-law Sharon.

A special thanks to the nursing staff in 3 North at St. Luke's, Wendy Moline NP, and his angel CNA Gladys.

Due to his wishes, a small family gathering will be held.

As David would say, love you always.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
