|
|
David John Williams
Found Peace on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Age 68 years. Beloved wife for 30 years of Debra Lea Williams (nee Buchholz). Loving dad of Erik Peterson. Dear brother of Marie Anderson and Robert Benish. Dear brother-in-law of Cheryl Cegielski (Fiance Bill Wirth). Further survived by other relatives, friends and his feathery "Little Buddy" Benny.
A memorial service for David will take place at a later date.
"Those we love don't go away - They walk beside us everyday…Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020