David K. Allschwang
Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Elsa (nee Carmelotes). Cherished father of Marielle Allschwang (Adam Krause). Cousin of Jutta (Dr. Norbert) Scholz of Krefeld, Germany, and Diane Borkon (nee Allschwang) and Shari (Allan) Luck of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth (nee Galinski) Allschwang.
After earning his Master's in Social Work from UW-Madison in 1974, David served as a case worker at Milwaukee County Children's Court. Upon retiring, he started his own psychotherapy practice. David had a gift and passion for revealing, to those who sought his guidance, their own inner potential for positive transformation and self-empowerment. This talent infused his writing, his humor, and his relationships.
Visitation Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name are greatly appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019