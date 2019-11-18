Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Resources
More Obituaries for David Allschwang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David K. Allschwang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David K. Allschwang Notice
David K. Allschwang

Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Elsa (nee Carmelotes). Cherished father of Marielle Allschwang (Adam Krause). Cousin of Jutta (Dr. Norbert) Scholz of Krefeld, Germany, and Diane Borkon (nee Allschwang) and Shari (Allan) Luck of Milwaukee. Preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth (nee Galinski) Allschwang.

After earning his Master's in Social Work from UW-Madison in 1974, David served as a case worker at Milwaukee County Children's Court. Upon retiring, he started his own psychotherapy practice. David had a gift and passion for revealing, to those who sought his guidance, their own inner potential for positive transformation and self-empowerment. This talent infused his writing, his humor, and his relationships.

Visitation Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name are greatly appreciated to the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline