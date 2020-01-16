|
Rev. David K. Blathers Sr.
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved Husband of Miriam Blathers. Further survived by 2 children and a host of other relatives and friends. He was the Pastor of Paradise Sanctuary Missionary Baptist Church. Combined Services on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church 2028 W. Cherry St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020