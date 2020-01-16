Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
2028 W. Cherry St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
2028 W. Cherry St.
Rev. David K. Blathers Sr.

Rev. David K. Blathers Sr.

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved Husband of Miriam Blathers. Further survived by 2 children and a host of other relatives and friends. He was the Pastor of Paradise Sanctuary Missionary Baptist Church. Combined Services on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Philadelphia Baptist Church 2028 W. Cherry St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
