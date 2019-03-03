Services
David Knapp Notice
Knapp, David Born to Eternal Life Friday, March 1 2019 at the age of 76. Father of David (Lisa) Knapp, Sarah (Derek) Hein, Rhoda Knapp, Peter (Cassandra) Knapp, and Philip ( Nicole) Knapp. Grandfather of Alexandria, Whitney, and Gavin Hein, Tristin, James, Noah, Owen, Josh, Ean, and Clayton Knapp. Great grandfather of Scarlett Hein. Brother of Theodore(Marge) Knapp, Carol Scott, and Bev Dowda. Beloved friend of Vicki Jones. A visitation will be held Friday from 10-12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66W14325 W. Janesville Rd. A Funeral Service will follow at 12(Noon). Interment Floral Lawn Cemetery. Dave was brought into the faith by the late Rhoda Knapp.He was a 25 year employee of the Woodward Governor Co. in Love's Park, IL. Legally blind, David benefited from Vision Forward, as well as his guide dog Baron, furnished by the Lion's Club. Dave also enjoyed fishing and hunting. His family would like to thank all his friends at Vision Forward for their love and care over the last 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vision Forward appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
