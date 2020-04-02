|
|
David Kolp
Waukesha - David John Kolp was born to eternal life on March 31, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born on February 11, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. David grew up on the South side of Milwaukee. He has always treasured his memories from his Mitchell Street playground days. He has kept those friends throughout the years.He graduated from South Division high school in 1958. After high school, David enrolled as an apprentice at Milwaukee Area Technical College in the Sheet Metal program. After graduating, he worked in his trade, mostly as Superintendent, for 29 years.His hobbies were refinishing antique furniture, collecting steins and setting up his old trains at Christmas time.Beloved husband to Kathleen (Brozynski) for 57 years. Father to Thomas ( Zulma) Kolp, Beth (Kevin) Schaack and Barbara Kolp-Jurss (George). He was the grandfather to Tony (Kolp), Holly (Schaack) and David (Schaack). Dear brother to Francis Kolp (Laurie). Beloved uncle and godfather to his special nieces and nephews. Beloved family member to many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Kolp, mother, Rose (Kowalski) and brothers, Gerald Kolp and Robert Kolp.Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a private service will be held at St. William Parish in Waukesha. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020