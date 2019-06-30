Services
David L. Ridgeway

David L. Ridgeway Notice
Ridgeway, David L. Reunited with his wife Betty and son David Jr. on June 24th, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving father of Sandy (Jeff), Michael, Susan (Wes), and Angela. Beloved by eight grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. David was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served during the Korean conflict. He was also a proud lifetime member of Steam Fitters Local 601. He was an avid deer and duck hunter and fisherman. Private services will be held. Memorials on David's behalf to The are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
