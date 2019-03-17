|
Schuller, David L. entered eternal glory on March 12, 2019 at the age of 74. Born on October 13, 1944, Dave was the oldest son of Maurie and Gerry Schueller (dec) of Milwaukee and Greendale. He was the loving big brother to Rick (Sandi) of Brookfield; Terry (dec) of Neshotah; Mary Beth (Bob) Smith of Greenfield, and Tom of Milwaukee. Dave graduated from Mother of Perpetual Help Grade School in 1958 and Marquette High School in 1962. After serving from 1965-1967 in the Army during the Vietnam conflict, Dave completed a bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Comprehensive Accounting major. He worked for 24 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin as a Field Audit Supervisor. Dave is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Mary Jean (Kerkes) and two children, Michael David (Debra) of Richfield and Karen Marie of New York. Further survived by three grandchildren who visited often and special friends, Don and Bonnie Yogerst of Richfield. The Schuellers lived in Richfield for 43 years until they moved to a condo in Hartford. Due to declining health, Dave's most recent residence was at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger, WI. Dave was the cherished son-in-law of Mike and Irene Kerkes (dec) of Milwaukee and Boulder Junction. Loving brother-in-law to Margaret (nee Kerkes) and Ray Robbeloth of Oshkosh. Further survived by 4 nieces, 8 nephews, numerous cousins and his favorite aunt Connie Jacobi of Menomonee Falls. Dave enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, family gatherings, and anything that contained chocolate. He spent many summers at the Kerkes family cottage on South Blue Lake; Hazelhurst, WI. He served as a parish trustee and lector at The Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Richfield and was a faithful member of St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus. Dave was happy to take your nickel playing Sheepshead. He was generally quiet by nature except when the Packers, Brewers, Golden Eagles, or Bucks needed his coaching. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Dave's life Wednesday, March 20th at St. Gabriel Parish; 1200 St. Gabriel Way; Hubertus, WI. (Hwy 164 and Hubertus Rd.) Visitation from 10:30am - 12:30 pm with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Dave Schueller Scholarship Fund at St. Gabriel Parish will help pass the torch of faith to the next generation. Donations gratefully excepted on line at: www.stgabrielhubertus.org/givingtoSt.Gabriel .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019