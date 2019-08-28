Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
(262) 285-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel
5331 County Road B
Belgium, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel
5331 County Road B
Belgium, WI
View Map
David L. Springob


1930 - 2019
David L. Springob Notice
Springob, David L. David L. Springob passed away on August 25, 2019. He was 88 years old. David was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 2, 1930 to Norbert and Claris (Swanson) Springob. During his working years, David was the President of Catholic Family Life Insurance. He served on numerous boards including Badger Mutual Insurance, Ministry Healthcare, Milwaukee Catholic Home and others. In his free time David enjoyed golf, tennis, hunting, travel and wintering in Arizona. David is survived by his best friend and wife Ruth Springob, children: David Jr. (Joy) Springob, Barbara Springob, Dan (Whitney) Springob and Paul (Rachel) Springob, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sister Judy (Stan) Weightman, sister-in-law Carole Hanzel and brother-in-law Jim Heinan. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, son Steven Springob, sister Connie Roche, brothers Jim and Norbert Springob. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel 5331 County Road B Belgium, Wisconsin 53004. Father Gideon Buya will preside. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery Lake Church where David will be laid to rest next to his son Steven. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus 1010 N. Hooker Street Chicago, IL 60642 https://jesuitsmidwest.org/support-us story?TN=PROJECT-20161024044214 or a . EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Belgium - 262-285-4141 www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
