1/
David Lee "Dave" Peltz
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
David "Dave" Lee Peltz

Glendale - David Lee Peltz, 61, of Glendale, passed away July 22, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Dave was born April 9th, 1959 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, but grew up in Whitefish Bay, WI. After graduating WFB high school in 1977, he went on to graduate from UW-Madison and marry his high school sweetheart Jennifer Ernest Peltz.

He was best known as a coach, mentor, husband and father. Dave's careers varied, as did his interests - spanning his time in aviation as a helicopter pilot and instructor, as well as assisting his mother for many years with Peltz Gallery, to his most recent endeavor opening Delta Sports Performance to satisfy his lifelong passion of coaching and teaching.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer and their children DJ, Michelle and Samantha as well as close family friend Joel Sharon and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and his mother, Cissie.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday July 25th, at Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood WI from 4pm-7pm. A private family service is to be held the following week to lay him to rest.

In lieu of flowers, the Peltz family is establishing the Dave Peltz Memorial Fund, aimed at helping underprivileged athletes achieve their dreams.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Sam, we are so very sorry to learn of your dad’s passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayer, our deepest sympathy. Pat & Sal Corrao
Pat Corrao
Friend
